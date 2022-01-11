EcoGen Biosciences

EcoGen Biosciences Earns ISO 9001: 2015 Certification and British Retail Consortium Global Standards Certification for Manufacturing Quality Standards Kadenwood's Wholly Owned Subsidiary EcoGen Adopts Global Standards of Excellence, Positioning Them as Safety and Quality Leader Grand Junction, CO-- via NewMediaWire -- EcoGen Biosciences ("EcoGen" or the "Company"), the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients, proprietary formulations, and private-label finished products in the United States, announced today that the Company has achieved the ISO 9001 - 2015 quality standard for their manufacturing process, in a global recognition from the Internal Organization of Standards, which authorizes auditing firms across the world to audit and certify that companies are meeting quality standards for manufacturing globally. EcoGen has also received the BRC Global Standards Certification for meeting FoodChain ID Certification L.C. requirements for excellence in the extraction, purification, crystallization, formulation, and packaging of cannabidiol (CBD) isolate and CBD distillate formulations, both packaged and stored ambient. EcoGen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadenwood, is trailblazing a standard of excellence within the rapidly growing CBD space to ensure consumers have access to products that match the quality, purity, and potency they already expect from products in other market categories, such as food and cosmetics. There are currently over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001, although it is still not widely adopted in the global hemp industry. EcoGen's commitment to quality is showcased in the obtaining of both the ISO 9001 certification and the BRC Global Standards Start! Certification. By following a standard set of procedures and processes, the Company creates a replicable system of consistency and ability to adhere to a set of standard operating procedures that are always followed, leading to a consistent hemp oil product every time. "In preparation for our audits, we began preparing months in advance to provide the necessary paperwork that reflects the tremendous work we have done to build out our systems and exceed current industry standards," said Joseph Delaney, EcoGen's Vice President of Quality Assurance & Quality Control. "In addition to elevating EcoGen to a high level of excellence as a standard within the CBD industry, this is a long-term commitment for EcoGen and one that we are proud to invest our time and effort into." "EcoGen has achieved an impressive number of global certifications in such a short time, further solidifying our position as a hemp industry market leader," said Garrett Bain, President of EcoGen. "EcoGen and our whole team value transparency, consistency, quality, and purity of our hemp products, and are proud to lead the way as a global supplier with the highest standards. We're actively seeking ways to differentiate ourselves and our products, and look forward to many more global standards and certifications to ensure our products are the best they can be." ISO 9001's audit process focuses on traceability through the entire supply chain, with material and products at the end linked to established global analytical standards. As one of the few hemp companies to secure the ISO 9001 accreditation, EcoGen is on the forefront of implementing standards and practices that exceed what is currently seen in the U.S. hemp marketplace. Customers can enjoy a next level of compliance assurance knowing that high standards of excellence and safety are maintained through the entire supply chain, from hemp biomass to finished CBD products. EcoGen will be working with independent auditors to maintain their certification with regular audits and testing each year. In the future, EcoGen looks to expand the ISO certification for distribution of third party products, and is looking to obtain a QC laboratory certification, ISO 17025. The BRCGS START! program recognizes and encourages the development of food safety systems in small sites where food safety management systems are not yet mature. Developed in line with the full Food Safety Global Standard and the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Global Markets program, it is recognized and supported by many leading brands and retailers, and is not yet widely adopted in the global hemp industry. To learn more about EcoGen Biosciences, visit https://ecogenbiosciences.com/. About EcoGen Biosciences EcoGen Biosciences (EcoGen) is the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for a broad range of industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The Company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price making cannabinoids more accessible to the world. About Kadenwood, Inc. Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT in personal care. Public Relations Contact Cassandra Dowell CMW Media ecogen@cmwmedia.com 858-264-6600 www.cmwmedia.com

