

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK output per hour worked decreased in the third quarter but remained above the pre-pandemic level, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.



Output per hour worked decreased 1.4 percent from the second quarter. Nonetheless, this was 1.1 percent above the average level in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.



At the same time, output per worker was 0.6 percent below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, despite a rise of 0.3 percent on the quarter.



Multifactor productivity was 1.5 percent above its 2019 average level in the third quarter.



Data showed that public service productivity increased 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, driven by the first fall in public service inputs since before the coronavirus pandemic. Public service productivity was 8.1 percent lower than the 2019 average level.







