- (PLX AI) - Nokia shares gave back most of the early gains after analysts said that the company's announcement it would exceed its own financial guidance is mainly based on one-off events.
- • Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance, with outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 12.4-12.6%, raised from 10-12% previously
- • The 2021 guidance includes one-off gains related to venture fund investments, a one-off software contract in Q2, debt provision reversals and some other benefits, Bank of America analysts said, keeping their neutral rating unchanged
- • The EBIT margin guidance upgrade for 2021 is well explained by including other venture fund revaluations in Q4, suggesting underlying operational performance well in line with consensus expectations, SEB said
- • Nokia sees 2021 net sales of about EUR 22.2 billion, slightly below consensus of EUR 22.34 billion
- • Nokia also gave new 2022 outlook for comparable operating margin of 11% to 13.5%
- • A RAN market peak this year, increasing usage of O-RAN and intense competition are likely to weigh on Nokia's topline and margins in the coming years, BofA said
NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de