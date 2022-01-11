WithHealth Inc.: WithHealth Publishes Whitepaper on Strengthening Workplace Safety

What employers must do, can do, and should do to protect their workforce and their customers from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to publish its whitepaper on strengthening workplace safety, highlighting what employers must do, can do, and should do to protect their workforce and their customers from COVID-19.

Employers must understand all of the requirements of the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).

Employers can adopt a culture of safety, including daily assessments, face coverings, routine environmental cleaning services, routine testing and positive test notification processes.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has given us an opportunity to reexamine how we enable workplace safety for our employees and our customers. These opportunities have come at great cost. We have experienced illness, lost loved ones, suffered economic hardship, highlighted inequities in healthcare, and are living through a tremendous workforce shortage. However, it is my calling to ensure the losses we have experienced are not in vain. We must learn from this experience and create a workplace for tomorrow that is safer than ever. Together, we can commit to creating a workplace that is prepared to prevent illness, address inequities, and ensure that employees feel supported and respected through challenging times.

Public health officials are encouraging us as business leaders to help increase the number of vaccinated Americans, as seen from the newly issued OSHA-ETS. Additionally, new research suggests that Americans trust their employers more than they trust government leaders, community leaders, and even religious leaders. This is why it is important for business leaders to share trusted information from the CDC, FDA and other public health experts in an effort to support our employees to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

Today, we have greater understanding of how we can protect ourselves, our workforce, and our communities. The emergence of the Omicron variant is another clear signal that we must take additional measures to prevent further infections. Americans will need to be encouraged to receive booster shots and we should continue our diligence in ensuring precautions are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

We have a growing amount of experience from working with employers who have implemented workplace testing, effective employee communication and engagement strategies, and successful vaccine management. These employers have been able to slow the spread of the virus and avert loss of lives. It is with the combination of proper testing, daily assessments, effective mask wearing by both employees and customers, and vaccine management that these successes have been sustained. We have prepared this document for the purpose of helping employers easily identify what we must do, what we can do, and what we should do to help businesses succeed through these times. We hope that you find this helpful and know that the WithHealth team is here to be of service to you and your teams."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by transforming the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a digital precision care telehealth company, makes genetic-based care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

WithHealth's Precision Care Digital-First program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace and entertainment safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. WithHealth improves access to primary, specialty and mental health care through telehealth in Tribal Health Clinics. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

