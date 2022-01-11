Brad J Lamb, Red Light Holland Chairman of the Board will Chair today's AGSM at 11:00am





Bruce Linton, Red Light Holland Chairman of the Advisory Board to give a live Advisory Board activity update





CEO Todd Shapiro, CTIO Sarah Hashkes and CFO David Ascott of Red Light Holland will conduct a live Q&A immediately after the AGSM

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles is excited to have Registered Shareholders as of November 26th 2021 at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") later this morning at 11am. Please refer to the notice received for access to the meeting.

Red Light Holland is pleased to announce that Brad J Lamb, Chairman of the Board of Directors will Chair today's AGSM and that Bruce Linton, Red Light Holland Chairman of the Advisory Board will provide a live Advisory Board activity update.

Red Light Holland is also looking forward to a live Q&A session, immediately after the AGSM, with CEO Todd Shapiro, CTIO Sarah Hashkes and CFO David Ascott.

Once again, Red Light Holland's AGSM is later today, January 11th, 2022 at 11am - available online via the link provided in the notice of meeting.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Red Light Holland. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Q&A session.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Red Light Holland, including without limitation: Red Light Holland's expectation that Brad J Lamb, Bruce Linton, Todd Shapiro, Sarah Hashkes and David Ascott will join the AGSM; unforeseen events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency health situations, or potential internet outages and connectivity issues. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what the Company believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the inability of Brad J Lamb, Bruce Linton, Todd Shapiro, Sarah Hashkes or David Ascott to attend the AGSM due to emergency health situations, COVID-19 and/or Internet outages or connectivity issues.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109661