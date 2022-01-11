Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Hires Industry Veteran, Stephanie Davis, Former Director of Operations for Billion Dollar EV Company

Davis Brings Strong Electric Powersports Background to Growing EV Company

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company today announced that Stephanie Davis has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the company. In her new role, she will oversee logistics, supply chain, quality, and lead the company's undertaking to become a lean manufacturer with an eye to continuous improvement.

Stephanie has 25 years of manufacturing and production experience with companies like the Ingersoll-Rand Company, Bosch, Textron, and most recently, Horton Automatics. Having spent time in key roles at both E-Z-Go (Textron) and Club Car (Ingersoll-Rand), her background in electric powersports coupled with a strong lean manufacturing focus brings world-class capabilities to Volcon. Stephanie holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Clemson and an MS and MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

"We are excited for Stephanie to take on this major role at Volcon," said Volcon's Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Davis - no relation to Stephanie Davis. "Stephanie has already demonstrated leadership capabilities in executing strategies that are key to the success of a growing business, specifically in the area of increasing the capacity and quality of production line operations. Stephanie's skill, expertise and approach to business will be a major asset to Volcon moving forward. As our campus continues to grow and production lines increase, having someone with Stephanie's background will be key in keeping our operations running at full capacity."

As 2022 ramps up, the Volcon team continues to build the category-defining motorcycle the Grunt in anticipation of completing direct-to-consumer shipments by Q1 of 2022. As the business transitions into a dealer-driven model, which now totals 33 dealers within two months of launch, the planned expansion into its Liberty Hill, Texas location will be necessary to accommodate the influx of demand for the Volcon Stag, the company's planned first all-electric side-by-side and for future models to follow.

The current campus layout includes:

Building 1: Production, Assembly and Service

Building 2: Marketing, Sales, and Engineering

Building 3: Warehousing and Accounting

Building 4: Liberty Hill (Future Expansion)

Volcon's Liberty Hill factory location will be situated on 70 acres in Northwest Austin, Texas, consisting of a vast trail network through a dense mix of cedar and oak trees that will soon become the company's proving grounds. Along with a dry creek bed and running river, the property will serve as the perfect location to continually test and refine Volcon's two and four-wheeled vehicles, while allowing the Company to incorporate production feedback rapidly.

For more information on the Volcon Grunt: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-explore

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

