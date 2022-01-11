Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach $12.80 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in air travelling and surge in government expenditure on defense drive the growth of the global aerospace fasteners market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aerospace Fasteners Market by Material (Aluminum, Alloy Steel, Titanium and Others), Product (Nuts & Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Others), and Application (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation and Civil Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace fasteners market was estimated at $7.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $12.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in air travelling and surge in government expenditure on defense drive the growth of the global aerospace fasteners market. On the other hand, rise in adoption of 3D printing restrains the growth to some extent. However, developments in aerospace applications across the world are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the sector.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7345

COVID-19 scenario-

Strict regulations on logistics and air travel services gave way to a steep decline in the production of new aircrafts. This factor impacted the global aerospace fasteners market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

Nevertheless, the market is projected to revive soon, as the global situation gets back to normalcy.

The alloy steel segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of material, the alloy steel segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global aerospace fasteners market, owing to installation of maximum number of steel fasteners in aircrafts. The titanium segment, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. This is due to its high tensile strength and capability to withstand extreme temperatures.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aerospace Fasteners Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7345

The nuts & bolts segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of product, the nuts & bolts segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global aerospace fasteners market. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to their stability when used in assembly.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global aerospace fasteners market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to high air traffic in this region.

Key players in the industry-

Bufab Group

Howmet Aerospace

LISI Aerospace

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. TFI Aerospace

B&B Specialities Inc.

Wurth Group

The Boeing Company

TriMas Corporation

Precision Castparts Corp

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7345

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Similar Reports We Have:

Plumbing Components Market: The global plumbing components market size is expected to reach $78,218.9million in 2027, from $58,516.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Automatic Door market: The global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $22,400.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market - India steel and alloy casting valves market is expected to reach $1,825.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market size is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:



Aviation Infrastructure Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Power Tools Accessories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg