- (PLX AI) - Abbvie Confirms Guidance of Greater Than $15 Billion in Combined Risk-Adjusted Sales for Rinvoq and Skyrizi in 2025.
- • Abbvie now expects 2025 risk-adjusted sales of greater than $7.5 billion for Rinvoq and greater than $7.5 billion for Skyrizi
- • Abbvie new Rinvoq sales guidance is the result of lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following the recent label updates in approved indications, partially offset by higher anticipated sales in international markets, as well as higher anticipated global sales in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis following positive Phase 3 study readouts
- • The updated Skyrizi sales guidance is based on continued strong performance in psoriasis
