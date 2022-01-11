Anzeige
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Superdry plc: TR-1 Notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1 Notification of major holdings

Superdry plc (SDRY) TR-1 Notification of major holdings 11-Jan-2022 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Superdry Plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Gatemore Capital Management LLP as manager for 
                                    Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          33 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0PW 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                  Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd 
                                    Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd: 
                                    c/o Apex Fund Services (Cayman) Ltd, 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          3rd Floor, Zephyr House,122 Mary Street 
                                    PO BOX 10085, George Town, Grand Cayman, 
                                    KY1-1001 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        10 January 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             10 January 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both in %  Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments     (8.A + 8.B)      voting rights of 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +             issuervii 
                              8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 1.97%          1.95%        3.92%         82,112,833 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                2.94%          1.95%        4.89% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B60BD277   1,614,869        1,600,000        1.97%              1.95% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  3,214,869                    3.92% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
CFD      NA          NA      NA         1,600,000          1.95% 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   1,600,000          1.95% 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal  X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
                 % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Namexv              equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than 
                 the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  the notifiable threshold 
                              threshold 
Gatemore Capital Management LLP 
as manager for Gatemore Special 1.97%           1.95%                3.92% 
Opportunities Master Fund Ltd 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Liad Meidar 
0207 580 0300 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion 10 January 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  135902 
EQS News ID:  1267300 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

