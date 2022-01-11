Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, decided to terminate the cash equity memberships of Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited. The membership will expire as of January 14, 2022. Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited has traded with member ID CDG the INET Trading System. Member: Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited INET ID: CDG Membership termination: 14th of January, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone+44 (20) 3753 2196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Copenhagen