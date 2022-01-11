Fact.MR: Unites States to Capture 20% of the Global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Share

- Phthalates based Vinyl Plasticizers to Remain Dominant in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

- Fact.MR's latest study on the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market provides a detailed analysis of various drivers, trends, and opportunities from 2022 to 2032. In addition, it presents elaborate information about the leading segments in terms of plasticizer type and region

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2022 to 2032, the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2 percent, from USD 1,349 million in 2022 to USD 1,880 million in 2032.

Furthermore, vinyl flooring plasticizer production reached 1,072 Kilo tonnes in 2021, accounting for 34% of overall plasticizer production, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of roughly 2.8 percent through 2032, with production reaching 1,570 Kilo tonnes.

The benefits of vinyl flooring plasticizers, such as flexibility, lifespan, durability, and resilience, have boosted their use in flooring. In addition, over the previous half-decade, new trends in resilient flooring installation have arisen, providing new opportunities for vinyl flooring plasticizers.

Vinyl flooring plasticizer containing phthalates continues to dominate the industry, accounting for around 80% of total market share in 2021. Meanwhile, due to the negative consequences of phthalates-based plasticizers, non-phthalates vinyl flooring plasticizers have acquired a lot of traction.

The use of phthalates-based plasticizers in flooring applications has decreased. Thus, over the next decade, non-phthalates based plasticizers in vinyl flooring applications are expected to expand at a CAGR of roughly 3.0%.

The largest rate of use of non-phthalates based vinyl flooring plasticizers has been in the healthcare ecosystem, owing to the minimum negative impact on human health.

Key Takeaways:

U.S to account for nearly 20% of the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market share.

Germany vinyl flooring plasticizers market to grow at a CAGR of over 2.8% during the forecast period.

vinyl flooring plasticizers market to grow at a CAGR of over 2.8% during the forecast period. Phthalates based vinyl plasticizers to hold leading the market share.

Growth Drivers:

Flexibility, longevity, durability and resilience characteristics of vinyl flooring plasticizers to drive the global demand.

Rising trend of resilient flooring to create lucrative opportunities for vinyl flooring plasticizers.

Adoption of vinyl flooring plasticizers in healthcare sector to spur the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

In a recently published analysis, Fact.MR provides thorough information about price points of leading manufacturers of vinyl flooring plasticizers positioned throughout geographies, as well as sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Key Players in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Include:

BASF SE

UPC Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the vinyl flooring plasticizers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Plasticizer Type

Pthalates



DINP





DIDP





DEHP





Others



Non-Pthalates



Benzoates





DEHT





DINCH





Others

By Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Report

The report offers insight into the vinyl flooring plasticizers market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for vinyl flooring plasticizers market between 2022 and 2032.

Vinyl flooring plasticizers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Vinyl flooring plasticizers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

