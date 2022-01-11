

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated for a tenth straight month in December, preliminary data from the statistical bureau showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 7.9 percent year-on-year following a 7.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices in the food, housing and transport categories exerted greatest upward pressure on inflation in December.



Compared to the previous month, prices rose 0.4 percent in December. Food and housing prices exerted the biggest upward pressure on the index during the month. Downward pressure mainly came from a fall in prices for transport and clothing and footwear.







