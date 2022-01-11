Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 11
[11.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,751,340.00
|USD
|0
|145,789,690.42
|8.2129
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,799,150.00
|EUR
|0
|44,914,165.83
|9.3588
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de