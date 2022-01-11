Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.01.2022
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
11.01.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Nordea Hypotek AB (publ) on STO Mortgage Bonds (9/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Nordea
Hypotek AB (publ) with effect from 2022-01-12. Last day of trading is set to
2027-06-16. The instrument will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036627
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
