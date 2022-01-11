Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.01.2022
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
11.01.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Hometown A/S - Removal from trading

Hometown A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Hometown A/S is 31 January
2022. 

Hometown A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an
extraordinary general meeting of the company. 



ISIN:            DK0015216675           
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Hometown             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 1): 23,657,432 shares (DKK 11,828,716)
--------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:          55660018             
--------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:            3510               
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         TOWN               
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        3486               
--------------------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036626
