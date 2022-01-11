Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Hometown A/S - Removal from trading

Hometown A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Hometown A/S is 31 January 2022. Hometown A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company. ISIN: DK0015216675 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Hometown -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 23,657,432 shares (DKK 11,828,716) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 55660018 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3510 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOWN -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3486 -------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036626