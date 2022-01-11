Elsewhere, French renewable hydrogen startup Lhyfe has announced it is building an electrolyzer in eastern Germany, and Los Angeles-based Southern California Gas has launched a hydrogen-powered drone to monitor its gas grid.Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers has signed a supply contract with Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell for a large scale hydrogen project in the Port of Rotterdam. "Under the contract, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200MW electrolysis plant based on their large scale, 20MW alkaline water electrolysis module," wrote the ...

