Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

16,161 shares

€ 314,681.05

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 708

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,789 shares for 624,998.07

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 69,983 shares for 669,428.60

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

19,355 shares

€ 270,935.67

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 706

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 705

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,603 shares for 926,491.56

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,802 shares for 958,751.11

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 627 66,789 624,998.07 708 69,983 669,428.60 01/07/2021 5 600 5,490.00 02/07/2021 5 201 1,829.10 2 201 1,869.30 07/07/2021 1 200 1,800.00 08/07/2021 7 600 5,280.00 09/07/2021 2 207 1,863.00 12/07/2021 2 117 1,057.68 14/07/2021 1 200 1,760.00 1 76 687.04 15/07/2021 5 400 3,620.00 20/07/2021 5 700 6,202.00 26/07/2021 10 400 3,620.00 27/07/2021 10 182 1,667.12 7 600 5,520.00 28/07/2021 1 18 164.88 3 400 3,740.00 29/07/2021 2 395 3,732.75 7 436 4,163.80 30/07/2021 7 606 5,641.86 6 207 1,966.50 02/08/2021 9 800 7,360.00 4 377 3,524.95 03/08/2021 3 400 3,580.00 1 1 9.00 04/08/2021 1 200 1,760.00 9 305 2,735.85 05/08/2021 1 200 1,788.00 4 294 2,648.94 06/08/2021 5 600 5,472.00 09/08/2021 5 600 5,430.00 2 400 3,632.00 10/08/2021 4 347 3,129.94 3 200 1,820.00 11/08/2021 3 253 2,277.00 8 600 5,478.00 12/08/2021 11 400 3,628.00 3 200 1,820.00 13/08/2021 4 260 2,347.80 16/08/2021 8 341 3,075.82 7 601 5,469.10 17/08/2021 1 1 9.12 1 1 9.12 18/08/2021 3 401 3,693.21 10 801 7,393.23 19/08/2021 6 800 7,248.00 3 44 399.52 20/08/2021 1 1 9.07 2 21 190.68 23/08/2021 13 936 8,583.12 24/08/2021 4 600 5,430.00 4 200 1,840.00 25/08/2021 1 1 9.14 1 1 9.14 27/08/2021 1 200 1,808.00 1 2 18.40 30/08/2021 4 400 3,740.00 34 4,355 42,461.25 31/08/2021 1 41 430.50 01/09/2021 3 600 6,282.00 10 1,759 19,296.23 02/09/2021 6 800 8,200.00 03/09/2021 3 307 3,152.89 6 601 6,250.40 06/09/2021 17 2,019 20,028.48 5 800 8,104.00 07/09/2021 3 475 4,621.75 2 128 1,267.20 08/09/2021 2 20 198.00 09/09/2021 13 1,400 13,356.00 10 652 6,291.80 10/09/2021 11 600 5,694.00 13/09/2021 6 800 7,448.00 1 200 1,880.00 14/09/2021 1 200 1,848.00 16/09/2021 9 1,000 9,500.00 17/09/2021 29 3,072 29,061.12 8 1,600 15,664.00 20/09/2021 14 1,328 11,872.32 2 400 3,592.00 21/09/2021 5 368 3,341.44 22/09/2021 24 2,032 19,222.72 23/09/2021 10 1,200 11,304.00 5 600 5,826.00 24/09/2021 6 600 5,514.00 1 2 19.00 27/09/2021 3 401 3,637.07 3 11 102.96 28/09/2021 3 600 5,370.00 29/09/2021 3 317 2,799.11 30/09/2021 11 1,353 11,662.86 01/10/2021 2 330 2,778.60 1 161 1,400.70 04/10/2021 1 27 229.77 05/10/2021 5 400 3,472.00 07/10/2021 1 200 1,700.00 08/10/2021 1 42 354.48 11/10/2021 13 1,958 16,094.76 5 400 3,308.00 12/10/2021 2 200 1,660.00 13/10/2021 17 2,000 17,160.00 14/10/2021 3 102 877.20 2 143 1,266.98 15/10/2021 1 1 8.85 1 1 8.85 18/10/2021 14 1,299 10,937.58 20/10/2021 1 200 1,648.00 21/10/2021 18 2,058 17,863.44 22/10/2021 6 800 7,160.00 12 1,079 9,786.53 25/10/2021 28 2,433 22,675.56 26/10/2021 22 2,200 20,504.00 6 989 9,642.75 27/10/2021 44 4,200 39,732.00 28/10/2021 1 200 1,952.00 25 2,400 23,832.00 29/10/2021 18 2,400 22,896.00 01/11/2021 20 2,200 21,648.00 23 3,200 32,416.00 02/11/2021 24 3,200 30,656.00 7 800 7,864.00 03/11/2021 17 2,001 18,949.47 19 2,200 21,076.00 04/11/2021 15 2,041 18,899.66 14 1,244 11,606.52 05/11/2021 14 1,671 15,172.68 8 1,149 10,524.84 08/11/2021 4 552 5,061.84 10 808 7,562.88 09/11/2021 2 135 1,247.40 5 799 7,478.64 10/11/2021 17 2,200 21,230.00 11/11/2021 7 1,200 12,096.00 12/11/2021 5 600 6,090.00 17 1,000 10,360.00 15/11/2021 11 1,000 10,040.00 3 400 4,160.00 16/11/2021 2 200 2,040.00 18/11/2021 2 400 3,968.00 19/11/2021 7 600 5,874.00 23/11/2021 10 1,000 9,620.00 24/11/2021 13 1,200 11,364.00 2 293 2,783.50 25/11/2021 3 200 1,880.00 1 107 1,016.50 26/11/2021 7 674 6,241.24 1 200 1,912.00 29/11/2021 9 1,000 9,640.00 30/11/2021 3 200 1,900.00 1 1 9.56 01/12/2021 3 5 47.80 02/12/2021 9 1,000 9,740.00 21 1,994 19,640.90 03/12/2021 10 1,000 9,580.00 1 200 1,960.00 06/12/2021 13 1,200 11,688.00 07/12/2021 12 1,180 11,469.60 6 800 7,824.00 08/12/2021 7 1,015 9,703.40 09/12/2021 13 1,401 13,183.41 7 400 3,792.00 10/12/2021 6 399 3,750.60 4 218 2,062.28 13/12/2021 2 300 2,859.00 9 982 9,417.38 14/12/2021 3 600 5,670.00 6 600 5,742.00 15/12/2021 16 1,201 11,253.37 2 2 18.96 16/12/2021 2 105 966.00 3 401 3,781.43 17/12/2021 1 6 57.00 20/12/2021 7 800 7,536.00 9 933 8,891.49 21/12/2021 1 200 1,880.00 4 400 3,792.00 22/12/2021 1 1 9.44 19 1,600 15,488.00 23/12/2021 6 800 7,680.00 3 400 3,852.00 24/12/2021 2 201 1,917.54 2 201 1,929.60 27/12/2021 8 1,200 11,508.00 10 801 7,793.73 28/12/2021 7 600 5,760.00 8 639 6,172.74 29/12/2021 6 800 7,728.00 3 400 3,904.00 30/12/2021 3 201 1,917.54 4 344 3,309.28 31/12/2021 13 1,368 13,461.12

MEDINCELL

Public limited company with a capital of 221 683.48

Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou

444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005723/en/

Contacts:

MEDINCELL