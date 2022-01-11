DJ QXC Communications Launches Advanced Streaming Service to Meet Consumer Demand and Increase Subscriber Base

NAGRA's U.S. Streaming Solution delivers a fast time-to-market and lowers barriers to entry to make transition to QXC's new streaming service possible and open the door to multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market expansion

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - January 11, 2022 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that QXC Communications Inc., a Florida-based service provider serving Home Owners Associations (HOAs), Condo Owners Associations (COAs) and residential communities, selected NAGRA's U.S. Streaming Solution to enable the replacement of its legacy video offering with a new fully-featured streaming service for the multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market.

With NAGRA's experience, partnerships and technical capabilities, QXC was able to dramatically decrease its time-to-market to quickly launch an advanced OTT service set to increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention and expand QXC's subscriber base. With the speed in which the service was made available, QXC is now able to meet aggressive plans to grow its subscribers based in Florida, as well as other U.S. resort/coastline regions and military bases across the country.

'We are a company that puts relationships first, which is why Quality of Service is a key business performance cornerstone to our continued success. With NAGRA's unique solution, QXC is now able to offer subscribers what they demand - an incredible level of service,' said John Von Stein, QXC Communications CEO. 'In searching for a partner, we demanded flexibility, speed and quality. NAGRA has delivered on all three, going above and beyond at every turn and we look forward to future opportunities to partner, innovate and expand.'

Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and working with partners such as Broadpeak for video packaging and CDN capabilities, the streaming solution enables QXC to deliver to its subscribers' audio and video services via QXC's secure network infrastructure using its own headend. In doing so, NAGRA provides QXC with flexibility for standard and hybrid cloud deployment options from a trusted industry solution provider. With a low-touch market entry proposition, this turn-key solution is designed to deliver the benefits of a tier-one solution without the hefty price tag, while enabling QXC to optimize the customer experience delivering both BYOD streaming and traditional linear programming.

'NAGRA is pleased to extend the capabilities of its US Streaming Solution to offer QXC Communications the high quality, hybrid/cloud deployment needed to serve their subscribers now and, in the future,' said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President at NAGRA. 'The deployment represents yet another example of the decreased time to market, cost-effectiveness and flexibility operators are looking for in offering an advanced OTT streaming solution. As we support both legacy cable operators and suppliers to the MDU market, our goal is to increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention, and help operators expand their subscriber base.'

For more information about NAGRA's US Streaming Solution visit the solution's web page, download our datasheet or contact NAGRA directly.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About QXC Communications, Inc

QXC Communications, Inc. is a network engineering firm that designs and deploys fiber-optic and wireless networking solutions that deliver managed Wi-Fi/Internet, HDTV, and VoIP phone service for COA/HOA properties, businesses, events and military customers. For more information, email speed@qxc.us, or visit QXC online at www.qxc.us.

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

