Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals 2022-01-11 / 18:00

Luterbach, Switzerland, 11 January 2022 - The 26th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG was held today in Luterbach. Due to the exceptional situation in connection with the coronavirus, the meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders, in accordance with the Federal Council's COVID 19 Ordinance 3. A total of 78.8% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented by the independent proxy.

The General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 9.00 per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.50 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 4.50 per share. This is the highest ordinary distribution since Schaffner Holding AG was first listed on the stock exchange. The distribution will be made as from 17 January 2022.

Urs Kaufmann, Philipp Buhofer, Gerhard Pegam and Andrea Tranel, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors, have been confirmed for another one-year term. Urs Kaufmann was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The 27th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG will be held in Solothurn on 10 January 2023.

Contact Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 investor-relations@schaffner.com

Financial Calender 5 May 2022 Publication of half-year results 2021/22 6 December 2022 Publication of annual report 2021/22 10 January 2023 27th Annual General Meeting

End of Media Release

Language:   English 
Company:   Schaffner Holding AG 
       Nordstrasse 11e 
       4542 Luterbach 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 32 681 66 21 
E-mail:    christian.herren@schaffner.com 
Internet:   www.schaffner.com 
ISIN:     CH0009062099 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1267535 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
1267535 2022-01-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
