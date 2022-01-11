

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $52 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted slightly above average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.237 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.



Last month, the Treasury sold $54 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.000 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $36 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.







