Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) ("Rifco" or the "Company") issued a press release on January 11, 2022 announcing that it has received a final order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approving the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rifco (the "Rifco Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

Due to a typographic mistake, the press release indicated that it is expected that the Arrangement will close on January 14, 2021.

Please note that at this time it is expected that the Arrangement will close on January 14, 2022.

About Rifco Inc.

Rifco is focused on being the best alternative auto finance company through its wholly owned subsidiary Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation. Our mission is to help deserving Canadians own automobiles.

Rifco seeks to create sustainable long-term competitive advantages through personalized partnerships with dealers, innovative products, the use of industry-leading data and analytics, and leading collections practices. Rifco's corporate culture fosters employees that are highly engaged innovative and performance driven.

