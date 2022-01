Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) (the "Company") announces that the Company, a Capital Pool Company, will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of market on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Ross O. Drysdale

President and Chief Executive Officer

Rumbu Holdings Ltd.

Telephone: (403) 585-3737

Email: ross@drysdalelaw.com

