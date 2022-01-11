San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced today the appointment of Konstantin Lichtenwald as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Lichtenwald's background will assist DCS's efforts to focus on corporate finance and strategic transactions and expand into rapid growth sectors.

Konstantin Lichtenwald has over 15 years of finance and accounting experience including public company compliance, corporate finance, accounting and financial management, initial public offering, reverse takeover services and micro-cap uplisting. Mr. Lichtenwald has lived and worked in multiple jurisdictions including Germany, Australia and Canada. Konstantin currently holds director or officer position of a number of publicly listed companies, including Banxa Holding Inc., Surge Battery Metal Inc. and Element79 Gold Corp. Konstantin earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pforzheim University, Germany, and holds the professional designation of chartered professional accountant (CPA, CGA). He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia as well as the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

"I am delighted to welcome Konstantin to the Board of Directors," said Chris Bursey, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "With his experience in corporate finance and strategic transactions he will be a significant addition to the Board."

In December 2021, DCS entered into an agreement with Zeus Capital Ltd ("Zeus") to assist the Company with corporate finance and strategic initiatives. Konstantin Lichtenwald is a principal of Zeus Capital.

Further, to the Company's news release of December 23, 2021, the Company will not be proceeding with the grant of 140,000 options.

Zeus Capital shall receive 500,000 shares of common stock on January 10, 2022, at a deemed price of $0.52 per common share. Further, in the future Zeus shall be entitled to the issuance of 500,000 common shares upon the successful listing of the common stock on NASDAQ. Grant of the shares of common stock is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109751