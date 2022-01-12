

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.5 percent on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent and was down sharply from 2.3 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices sank 0.3 percent - again well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices climbed 10.3 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 11.1 percent and slowing from 12.1 percent a month earlier.







