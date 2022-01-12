

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors will launch CarBravo, a shopping platform designed to boost used-vehicle sales through its dealerships, the auto giant said in a statement.



The company said it will launch the shopping platform to consumers in this spring. Customers can shop online, at the dealership or a combination of both.



GM noted that CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. The program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicle.



According to GM, CarBravo will also deliver a seamless customer experience through GM's new digital retail platform. The digital retail platform will provide a simple and transparent shopping interface featuring clear dealer pricing, vehicle history reports and 360-degree views of the vehicle.



All CarBravo vehicles will be inspected and reconditioned to meet standards set by GM. Customers can receive guaranteed online offers, from the industry standard Black Book, to buy their vehicles even if they do not purchase a vehicle through CarBravo, GM said.







