- (PLX AI) - Philips Q4 revenue EUR 4,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,234 million.
- • This is around EUR 350 million lower than Philips' earlier expectations
- • Philips cites intensified global supply chain shortages
- • Q4 adjusted EBITA EUR 650 million, or 13% of sales, impacted by sales decline and higher supply costs
- • The supply chain headwinds combined with the impact related to the Philips Respironics recall amounted to an impact of approximately 5 percentage points on the Group's full year comparable sales, the company said
- • Philips Respironics is increasing the field action provision by around EUR 225 million, mainly due to the higher volume of devices now requiring remediation and increased supply costs
- • Group comparable order intake growth in the fourth quarter has remained robust with 4% growth driven by double-digit-growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses
