Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 
11.01.22
15:49 Uhr
0,827 Euro
-0,022
-2,61 %
PR Newswire
12.01.2022
From "Made in China" to "Made With Chinese Technology" | GAC MOTOR Goes Global With Award-Winning Tech

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation is a new engine of China's growth. In the last decade, GAC MOTOR and many other Chinese brands have shifted from "made in China" to "made with Chinese technology." GAC MOTOR has had considerable success with this new era of smart manufacturing and attention to quality, winning awards including "Best Chinese Automobile Brand" in the UAE; the "Automobile Enterprise of the Year" award in Nigeria; the 2021 Twitter China Overseas Leading Brand Award; and the 2021 PRNewswire "Overseas Expansion Award."

