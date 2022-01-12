

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased marginally to 56.4 in December from 56.3 in November.



Economists had expected a reading of 56.5.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 49.4 in December from 53.4 in the previous month. In October, the reading was 57.5.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de