BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 12 January 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 21,321,283 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 12 January 2022, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (32.10% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).

Kevin Mayger

12 January 2022

Shareholders should use 21,321,283 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.