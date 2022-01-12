Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM
London, January 11
12 January 2022
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
NOTICE OF AGM
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have today been sent to shareholders. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com
The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 4 February 2022 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be invited to attend the AGM and instead are required to vote via form of proxy which is available from the Company's registrars, Link Group.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004
