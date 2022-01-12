Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
12.01.2022
Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

London, January 11

12 January 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have today been sent to shareholders. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 4 February 2022 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be invited to attend the AGM and instead are required to vote via form of proxy which is available from the Company's registrars, Link Group.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

