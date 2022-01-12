Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

12 January 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have today been sent to shareholders. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 4 February 2022 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be invited to attend the AGM and instead are required to vote via form of proxy which is available from the Company's registrars, Link Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5004

