The US manufacturer said the device has an efficiency of 99.0% and a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency of 98.5%. It has a size of 750x1125x390 mm and weighs in at 131.5 kg.US-based inverter maker Yaskawa Solectria Solar has unveiled its new Solectria XGI 1500-250 string inverter series for large-scale PV power plants. "These inverters are made in the US at Yaskawa America's facilities in Buffalo Grove, Illinois," the company's Director of Product Management, Miles C. Russell, told pv magazine. "This new XGI 1500-250 series of inverters will be launched in the second quarter of this ...

