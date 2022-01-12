Woodside Energy has submitted a proposal for a 500MW solar facility to the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority. The company wants to install up to 1 million solar panels to power industrial customers in the state, including its own Pluto LNG export facility.From pv magazine Australia In May 2021, Woodside Energy revealed plans to build a utility-scale solar PV facility near Karratha, in the northwestern part of Western Australia, to help power its Pluto LNG export facility. In documents published by Western Australia's Environmental Protection Authority (WAEPA) this week, it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...