

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L, GRUB) Wednesday said it processed 273.7 million orders in the fourth quarter, representing a 14 percent increase from last year's 240.4 million orders.



Total delivery orders climbed 32 percent from last year to 118.9 million.



Gross Transaction Value or GTV amounted to 7.3 billion euros in the fourth quarter, up 17 percent from 6.2 billion euros a year ago. GTV grew 13 percent at constant currency rates.



In the quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved substantially.



In the full year 2021, Just Eat Takeaway.com processed 1.1 billion orders, a 33 percent increase compared with 2020. Total delivery orders surged 69 percent to 474.3 million orders. GTV was 28.2 billion euros, up 31 percent compared with 2020.



For the full year, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be at the midpoint of the guided range of minus 1 percent and minus 1.5 percent of GTV.



Further, the company reiterated its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company still expects GTV to grow by mid-teens percentage points year-on-year in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin would improve to the range of minus 0.6 percent to minus 0.8 percent of GTV.



The company expects to add in excess of 30 billion euros of GTV over the next five years.



Further, long term group adjusted EBITDA margin is expected in excess of 5 percent of GTV.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de