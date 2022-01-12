Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.01.2022 | 08:31
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker 12-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Appointment of Corporate Broker

REA is pleased to announce that it has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited ("Panmure Gordon") as its Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 135945 
EQS News ID:  1267401 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.