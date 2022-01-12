DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Appointment of Corporate Broker

REA is pleased to announce that it has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited ("Panmure Gordon") as its Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

