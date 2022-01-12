DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 11/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 314.8226

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 230676

CODE: RS2U

ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 135979

