DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2022 / 08:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 11/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 670.9763

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95252

CODE: FTSE

