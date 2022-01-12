

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L) said, since the trading update on 9th November 2021, it has experienced an extraordinarily strong final trading period. All Savills businesses have exceeded their forecasts during the period.



The Group expects underlying profit before tax for 2021 to be very significantly ahead of the upper end of its previous range of expectations. For fiscal year 2022, the Group's previous expectations remain unchanged at this early stage.



Savills plans to report full year 2021 results on 10 March 2022.







