Kamux continues its international expansion -- showroom no. 23 in Sweden to be opened in Nyköping

HELSINKI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues to expand and internationalize by opening a showroom in Nyköping in Sweden in September 2022.

"In line with its strategy, Kamux is striving for strong growth. Nyköping is located between Stockholm and Norrköping, and this new store will strengthen our showroom network in Sweden. The location of the Nyköping showroom in close proximity to the existing stores is very convenient and supports our business and customer service in Sweden," says Kerim Nielsen, Kamux's Swedish Country Director.

Brick-and-mortar together with digital channels create our omni-channel concept

"The comprehensive brick-and-mortar store network perfectly supports our efficient cross-selling concept, where we sell our entire car inventory through all the stores. At the same time, it enables customers choosing to do business through digital channels to have convenient test drive opportunities and car deliveries.

The Nyköping showroom on Gumsbackevägen is located in a known car dealership area near a very busy road with a high number of daily commuters. The Nyköping showroom can accommodate approximately 120 cars.

New job opportunities

"Recruiting locally is important to us. The right attitude is key, and previous experience in car sales is not essential. Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills," says Swedish Country Director Nielsen.

For more information:

Kerim Nielsen, Kamux Sweden, Country Director, tel. +46 72 467 5677

Satu Otala, Kamux communications, tel. +358 40 164 5036

ir@kamux.fi

www.kamux.se

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-continues-its-international-expansion---showroom-no--23-in-sweden-to-be-opened-in-nykoping,c3484496