

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) reported that its fourth quarter group gross profit was 246.8 million pounds up 48.6% from the prior year, while it was up 55.1% at constant currencies basis.



In the fourth quarter, the company added 310 fee earners giving a total of 937 in 2021. Within the 2021 additions were 700 experienced hires, adding to the 400 experienced hires it added in the second half of 2020, giving a total of about 1,100. Fee earner headcount has now reached the pre-pandemic level at the end of 2019.



The company now expects 2021 full year operating profit to be marginally in excess of its previous guidance of in the region of 165 million pounds.







