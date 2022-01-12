DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2022 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 148.1831

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251101

CODE: COUK LN

ISIN: LU1407891602

