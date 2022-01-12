- (PLX AI) - Kahoot is seeing signs of waning viral growth and user engagement, DNB analysts said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.
- • Shares are down 3%, after also falling yesterday after a trading update
- • Price target cut to NOK 44 from NOK 75 at DNB
- • Kahoot risks a possible sequential decline in billings in the current quarter, and 2022 guidance could be challenging to meet, DNB said
- • Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux also cut its price target on Kahoot, to NOK 80 from NOK 82, but maintained a buy rating on the stock
- • Kahoot did not meet expectations for invoiced revenues, but it did well on paying subscribers, Kepler said
