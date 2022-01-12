Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
12.01.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to warrant exercise

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13
January 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060093607           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Copenhagen Capital Stam      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 48,181,371 shares (DKK 48,181,371)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        88,542 shares (DKK 88,542)    
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  49,019,913 shares (DKK 49,019,913)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1.90             
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CPHCAP ST             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     43432               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

