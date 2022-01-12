Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to warrant exercise

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13 January 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060093607 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Stam --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 48,181,371 shares (DKK 48,181,371) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 88,542 shares (DKK 88,542) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 49,019,913 shares (DKK 49,019,913) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.90 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP ST --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 43432 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036724