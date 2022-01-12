

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not provide any new details on interest rates at his Senate confirmation hearing.



Investors also digested weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and looked ahead to the release of U.S. December inflation data later in the day for further clues on the rate outlook.



The benchmark DAX edged up 25 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,966 after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.



TeamViewer shares jumped as much as 15 percent. The remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider reported that its preliminary fourth-quarter total billings increased by 20 percent or 17 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong enterprise trading and continuous billings growth in the SMB segment.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de