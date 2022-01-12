AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Holds a Digital Capital Markets Day on 18 January

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company arranges a digital Capital Markets Day on 18 January 2022 at 13:00-14:30 CET, with Professor Bengt Winblad at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, invited as guest presenter.

The aim of the day is to present the development and major medical needs in AlzeCure's research areas Alzheimer's disease and neuropathic pain, as well as provide an update on the company's development projects. The presentation is followed by a moderator-led question time where it is possible to submit questions.

The Capital Markets Day does not require pre-registration and can be followed via https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/alzecure-pharma/kapitalmarknadsdag/ .

The presentations will be held in Swedish. The Capital Markets Day will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ .

Program:

13:00 Alzheimer's disease, medical needs & treatment - Professor Bengt Winblad, Karolinska Institutet

13:20 Update on AlzeCure's projects in Alzheimer's - Johan Sandin, CSO

13:35 Neuropathic pain, medical needs & treatment - Assoc. Professor Märta Segerdal, CMO

13:50 Update on AlzeCure's projects in neuropathic pain - Johan Sandin, CSO

14:00 AlzeCure's goals for 2022 - Martin Jönsson, CEO

14:10 Panel discussion & Q&A led by Kristofer Berggren, FinWire

14:25 Closing speech - Martin Jönsson, CEO

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.



FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

