

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased in November, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, as estimated.



The industrial production volume increased 2.6 percent yearly in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.



The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in November, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 2.9 percent in November, following a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month, as initially estimated.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de