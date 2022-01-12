Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
12.01.22
08:00 Uhr
17,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.01.2022 | 11:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 12

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 January 2022 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,661.10p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,688.78p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.4%. There are currently 87,778,266 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

12 January 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
