

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone industrial production data is due for November. Production is expected to climb 0.5 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent increase seen in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 131.10 against the yen, 1.0492 against the franc, 1.1366 against the greenback and 0.8339 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.







