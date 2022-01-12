- (PLX AI) - Bakkafrost remains a very attractive long-term upside opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said, even as they cut their price target on the stock.
- • Price target cut to NOK 740 from NOK 830, with recommendation unchanged at buy
- • The combination of more freshwater capacity this summer and larger smolt over 2023-2027 will lead to a significant turnaround in Scotland, BofA said
- • Although the full upside potential may not realized for another 5 years, while near-term risks remain relatively high, investor confidence in this plan should rise, the analysts said
- • Bakkafrost is currently trading around NOK 579
