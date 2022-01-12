Maxi Comfort innovative bonding technology from Attindas Hygiene Partners reduces carbon emissions

Attindas Hygiene Partners is proud to announce the launch of its reduced carbon emissions adult incontinence protective underwear throughout Europe. By utilizing the new product design, which uses ultrasonic bonding in place of traditional glue adhesive, Attindas is now able to measurably reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide, to provide less environmental impact. This technology investment expands upon Attindas' recent successful launches in North America and Spain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005197/en/

New Attindas Protective Underwear (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new product design also improves user experience, providing a more comfortable, snug fit. By increasing elastic material from top to bottom throughout the product, it creates a protective underwear capable of fitting a wide range of body shapes and sizes.

"At Attindas we are driven to provide effective, affordable, and widely available solutions to help those with Adult Incontinence enjoy life with health, dignity, and comfort every day," said Chad M. Lang, head of Global Marketing for Attindas. "This innovation in protective underwear delivers an experience that's more like wearing traditional underwear for our consumers, while enhancing the sustainability profile of our product assortment. We're excited for users of our protective underwear, and those retailer partner brands we support in Europe, to experience this new product, as we flow this innovation to them for their next purchase."

Promotional video for Attends Pull-On protective underwear:

https://youtu.be/Hqok7g5L1LY

About Attindas

Based in Raleigh, NC, USA, Attindas Hygiene Partners brings together a portfolio of companies including Attends Healthcare Products, Associated Hygienic Products, and HDIS in North America, and Laboratorios Indas and Attends Healthcare AB in Europe. Attindas designs, manufactures, and markets absorbent hygiene products for US, Canada, Europe and export markets worldwide. The company's main business lines include adult incontinence and infant diapers, among other products, for the healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels under its well-known brands including Attends, Incopack, Indasec, Chelino, and Comfees. Attindas additionally supplies as a wide range of private label brands for retailers in North America and Europe. Learn more at www.attindas.com.

Attindas Hygiene Partners

8020 Arco Corporate Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27617

919-237-4000

contact@attindas.com

www.attindas.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005197/en/

Contacts:

Ms. Tia Schulstad

+1 (919) 237 4000

contact@attindas.com