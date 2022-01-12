Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Tradegate
12.01.22
14:09 Uhr
16,945 Euro
+0,365
+2,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,93016,96514:11
16,94016,96014:11
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2022 | 12:41
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Den Danske Stat - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following government bond for trading and
official listing with effect from 19 January 2022: 



Udsteder / issuer               Den Danske Stat    
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 19-01-2022      
ISIN                      DK0009924375     
Instrument name/ticker             Danske Stat 2031 Green
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     DKK          
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  0           
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           15-11-2031      
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      1           

??




For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.