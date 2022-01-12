Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Den Danske Stat - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following government bond for trading and official listing with effect from 19 January 2022: Udsteder / issuer Den Danske Stat Første dato for handel / First day of trading 19-01-2022 ISIN DK0009924375 Instrument name/ticker Danske Stat 2031 Green Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 15-11-2031 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66